Theodore Brailsford

LEXINGTON – Theodore Brailsford, 80, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Feb. 15, 1937, in Rimini, he was a son of the late Edward Brailsford and Sarah Watson Brailsford.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at St. Phillip UME Church, 1458 St. Phillip Church Road in Pinewood, with the Rev. Patrice Dow delivering the eulogy, Bishop Willie Green Jr. presiding, and the Revs. James L. Clark, Mary Lou Brailsford and Denzel Hampton assisting. Burial will follow in the churchyard cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home of his niece Ruby Hopkins, 9 N. Hampton St. in Pinewood.

These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.