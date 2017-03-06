Rogers signs to play softball with USC Sumter

Last Updated: March 6, 2017 at 9:53 am

Laurence Manning Academy softball Coach Maria Rowland said that Ashton Leigh Rogers has been one of her most important players in her years with the team.

The 18-year-old senior began playing when she was six. Her sister, Emily Amerson, played and Rogers “grew up around the ball field,” she said.

“She’s five year older and also played for Coach Rowland,” said Rogers of her sister. “I guess that softball is just in the family. It’s something I picked up when I was six and I’ve always loved doing it.”

Though Rogers’ time with the Swampcats will be done at the end of the 2017 season, she will continue in 2018 with the University of South Carolina Sumter Fire Ants. The third-base player signed Monday to play at the school starting in her freshman year.

“I wanted to stay closer to home and enjoy college here and also be with my family,” said Rogers, who is looking into dental hygiene as a career.

Though she’s played third base for two years for the Lady Swampcats, Rogers has been “pitching some this year,” said Rowland.

“Last year, she didn’t pitch any, but she’s going to USC Sumter to throw a little bit, so we’ve been giving her more pitching time this year,” said Rowland.

The coach said that Rogers’ speed in the past two years has “greatly improved.”

“Her speed has increased tremendously,” Rowland said. “She has a strong arm and a great sense of the game. She knows what needs to be done. There’s not a lot of teaching that has to go on with her. She does good with picking things up quickly.”

Rogers’ batting average for 2016 was .219, Rowland said. That season, she had 19 RBI and three home runs, along with five singles, four doubles and two triples. In 2017, after seven games, she had a .389 batting average, along with five singles, two doubles and two RBI. She also has three bases stolen thus far for the season, with five in 2016.

