Richbourg: Firefighters checking cause of ‘smoky haze’

Local fire authorities are searching throughout the area to find the cause of widespread smoke.

Clarendon Fire Chief Frances Richbourg said her department has had several reports throughout the day of smoke in various areas, and residents have reported a smoky haze in downtown Manning throughout the day.

“We’ve not sure exactly where it’s coming from,” Richbourg said. “We are checking calls as they come in, and there seems to be no source as of yet.”

A source with dispatch said that there are two prescribed burns currently ongoing, one of them in the Newman Branch area of Clarendon County and the other in New Zion.

“It’s possible that the wind could carry that smoke throughout the county,” Richbourg said. “We will continue to monitor the situation. Thus far, no one has reported any threats to structure or life.”