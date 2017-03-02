Francis Eugene Young

Francis Eugene Young, 94, widower of Vashti Huggins Young, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at National Health Care in Columbia.

Born March 9, 1922, in Alcolu, he was a son of the late William Jefferson Young and Mildred Loretta Hodge Young. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Woodman of the World and Clarendon Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Frances Ann Young Register (John) of Columbia; a brother, David Young (Melva) of Manning; four grandchildren, Mandy Register Abrams (Greg) and Tripp Register (Laura), both of Columbia, Laurie Schultz Watson (Ben) of Summerville and Christopher Young Register of Columbia; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Loretta Young Schultz; and two sisters, Edith Young Kellogg and Ruth Young Jones.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Clarendon Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mike DeCosta officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral services in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Clarendon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 307, Alcolu, SC 29001.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org