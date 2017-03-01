Residents receive degrees from WGU

Several local residents received degrees from Western Governors University recently at the 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremonies held Feb. 11 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando.

The 11,000 graduates included Manning residents Crystal Higbe, bachelor of science in nursing; Shirley Simon, bachelor of science in and Katherine Huggins, master of science in management and leadership. Graduates also included Summerton resident Roxanne Still, bachelor of science in nursing.