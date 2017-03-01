Residents receive degrees from WGU
by Submitted via Email | March 1, 2017 11:31 am
Several local residents received degrees from Western Governors University recently at the 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremonies held Feb. 11 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando.
The 11,000 graduates included Manning residents Crystal Higbe, bachelor of science in nursing; Shirley Simon, bachelor of science in and Katherine Huggins, master of science in management and leadership. Graduates also included Summerton resident Roxanne Still, bachelor of science in nursing.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.