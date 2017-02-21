Lady Wolverines make Lower State final with win over Green Sea
by Submitted via Facebook | February 21, 2017 4:50 pm
Caitlyn Timmons scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the East Clarendon girls’ 73-46 win over Charleston Charter School for Math and Sciences to reach the Class A lower-state final against Green Sea Floyds.
Wolverines teammate Valencia Garris also scored 18 points, and Talaysia Cooper added 17 points.
This is the furthest East Clarendon has been since 1970-71 season win they lost to Westminster in Class 2A state championship game.
