CCU names Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | February 20, 2017 4:32 am
Six Clarendon residents were among more than 2,250 students who made the Coastal Carolina University Fall 2016 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 GPA, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 GPA. All students must be enrolled full time.
The Dean’s List includes Kishona Avant, Jordan Carter, Cory Leonard and Grace Surette, all of Manning; Trevor Bird of Summerton; and Brandon Shaw of Turbeville.
