CCU names Dean’s List

Six Clarendon residents were among more than 2,250 students who made the Coastal Carolina University Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 GPA, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 GPA. All students must be enrolled full time.

The Dean’s List includes Kishona Avant, Jordan Carter, Cory Leonard and Grace Surette, all of Manning; Trevor Bird of Summerton; and Brandon Shaw of Turbeville.