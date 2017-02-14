Two taken to hospital after motel shooting
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 14, 2017 2:32 pm
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting from early Tuesday morning that sent two individuals to local hospitals.
Sheriff Tim Baxley said both a male and a female victim were shot, with both facing non-life threatening injuries. The male victim
was treated at McLeod Health Clarendon, while the female victim is currently in surgery at Palmetto Health Tuomey.
He said deputies are searching for a suspect. He said another man was assaulted during the incident, which happened at a motel near Exit 119 off Interstate 95 and Paxville Highway.
