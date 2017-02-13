Scott’s Branch High School Principal’s All A Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | February 13, 2017 1:29 am
NINTH GRADE
Tayonna Brailsford, Shateeka Brunson, Aaliyah Butler-Brown, T’Ziah Daniels, Shakeriah Dow and Teja Madison.
10th GRADE
Amonte Brown, Jordan Caldwell, Analya Jackson, Kadryian Johnson, Destiny Junious, Faith Lawson, Tonia Lawson, Nyreasia Lesesne, Sarah Middleton and Christaine Oliver.
11th GRADE
Jamal Carter, Zhailin Johnson, Mercedes Oliver and Vaquan Wilder.
12th GRADE
Shanyah Bowman, Montrell Brinson, Andre’ Brown, Adrianna Dingle, Kiara Georgia, Sky Harvin and Skylar Harvin.
