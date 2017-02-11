Today in History: Saturday, Feb. 11

Last Updated: February 4, 2017 at 12:48 pm

660 BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu.

AD 55 – Tiberius Claudius Caesar Britannicus, heir to the Roman emperorship, dies under mysterious circumstances in Rome. This clears the way for Nero to become Emperor.

244 – Emperor Gordian III is murdered by mutinous soldiers in Zaitha (Mesopotamia). A mound is raised at Carchemish in his memory.

1177 – John de Courcy’s army defeats the native Dunleavey Clan in Ulster. The English establish themselves in Ulster.

1534 – Henry VIII of England is recognized as supreme head of the Church of England.

1626 – Emperor Susenyos I of Ethiopia and Patriarch Afonso Mendes declare the primacy of the Roman See over the Ethiopian Church, and Catholicism to be the state religion of Ethiopia.

1659 – The assault on Copenhagen by Swedish forces is beaten back with heavy losses.

1790 – The Religious Society of Friends, also known as Quakers, petitions U.S. Congress for the abolition of slavery.

1794 – First session of United States Senate opens to the public.

1808 – Jesse Fell burns anthracite on an open grate as an experiment in heating homes with coal.

1812 – Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry “gerrymanders” for the first time.

1823 – Carnival tragedy of 1823: About 110 boys are killed during a stampede at the Convent of the Minori Osservanti in Valletta, Malta.

1826 – University College London is founded as University of London.

1840 – Gaetano Donizetti’s opera La fille du régiment receives its first performance in Paris, France.

1843 – Giuseppe Verdi’s opera I Lombardi alla prima crociata receives its first performance in Milan, Italy.

1855 – Kassa Hailu is crowned Tewodros II, Emperor of Ethiopia, by Abuna Salama III in a ceremony at the church of Derasge Maryam

1856 – The Kingdom of Awadh is annexed by the British East India Company and Wajid Ali Shah, the king of Awadh, is imprisoned and later exiled to Calcutta.

1858 – Bernadette Soubirous’s first vision of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France.

1861 – American Civil War: The United States House of Representatives unanimously passes a resolution guaranteeing noninterference with slavery in any state.

1873 – King Amadeo I of Spain abdicates.

1889 – Meiji Constitution of Japan is adopted; the first National Diet convenes in 1890.

1903 – Anton Bruckner’s 9th Symphony receives its first performance in Vienna, Austria.

1906 – Pope Pius X publishes the encyclical Vehementer Nos.

1919 – Friedrich Ebert (SPD), is elected President of Germany.

1929 – Kingdom of Italy and the Vatican sign the Lateran Treaty.

1937 – A sit-down strike ends when General Motors recognizes the United Auto Workers.

1938 – BBC Television produces the world’s first ever science fiction television program, an adaptation of a section of the Karel Čapek play R.U.R., that coined the term “robot”.

1939 – A Lockheed P-38 Lightning flies from California to New York in 7 hours 2 minutes.

1942 –World War II: The Battle of Bukit Timah is fought in Singapore.

1943 – World War II: General Dwight D. Eisenhower is selected to command the allied armies in Europe.

1953 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower denies all appeals for clemency for Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

1953 – The Soviet Union breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel.

1959 – The Federation of Arab Emirates of the South, which will later become South Yemen, is created as a protectorate of the United Kingdom.

1964 – Greeks and Turks begin fighting in Limassol, Cyprus.

1968 – Israeli–Jordanian border clashes rage.

1968 – The Memphis Sanitation strike begins.

1971 – Eighty-seven countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Soviet Union, sign the Seabed Arms Control Treaty outlawing nuclear weapons on the ocean floor in international waters.

1973 – Vietnam War: First release of American prisoners of war from Vietnam takes place.

1978 – Censorship: China lifts a ban on works by Aristotle, William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens.

1979 – The Iranian Revolution establishes an Islamic theocracy under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

1981 – Around 100,000 US gallons (380 m3) of radioactive coolant leak into the containment building of TVA Sequoyah 1 nuclear plant in Tennessee, contaminating eight workers.

1990 – Nelson Mandela is released from Victor Verster Prison outside Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years as a political prisoner.

1990 – Buster Douglas, a 42:1 underdog, knocks out Mike Tyson in ten rounds at Tokyo to win boxing’s world Heavyweight title and cause the largest upset in sports history.

1997 – Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on a mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

2001 – A Dutch programmer launched the Anna Kournikova virus infecting millions of emails via a trick photo of the tennis star.

2008 – Rebel East Timorese soldiers seriously wound President José Ramos-Horta. Rebel leader Alfredo Reinado is killed in the attack.

2008 – Namdaemun, a 550-year-old gate in South Korea, was toppled by fire.

2011 – The first wave of the Egyptian revolution culminates in the resignation of Hosni Mubarak and the transfer of power to the Supreme Military Council after 18 days of protests.

2014 – A military transport plane crashes in a mountainous area of Oum El Bouaghi Province in eastern Algeria, killing 77 people.

2015 – A university student was murdered as she resisted an attempted rape in Turkey, sparking nationwide protests and public outcry against harassment and violence against women.

2016 – A man shoots six people dead at an education center in Jizan Province, Saudi Arabia.