Teen accused of vandalizing car

Last Updated: February 11, 2017 at 3:33 pm

A 39-year-old woman living on Peterson Lane in Manning told the Manning Police Department about 10:10 p.m. Jan. 11 that she saw a 19-year-old Manning woman get out of a Silver Mazda and throw a brick at her 2002 Honda Accord, causing about $500 in damages to the front passenger’s side fender.

Police went to the alleged suspect’s home and asked her about the incident, which happened about 9:56 p.m. that same day. The suspect told police that two males she did not know made her drive to the victim’s home and that one of the men had thrown the brick at the victim’s vehicle.