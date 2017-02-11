Fraud reported at Gable home
by Staff Reports | February 11, 2017 12:28 pm
Fraudulent activity in the amount of about $3,000 was reported Jan. 25 to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at a home in the 10000 block of North Brewington Road in the Gable area of Clarendon County.
