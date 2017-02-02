Man calls police over un-returned, borrowed tool

A 61-year-old man living in the 200 block of Breedin Street told the Manning Police Department about 10:32 a.m. Jan. 18 that a man of unknown age had borrowed a metal brake valued at about $1,500, and that the man had not returned the tool. The alleged victim said he had been unable to contact the suspect, and when he finally made contact, he said he was going to law enforcement if he did not receive the tool back. Police contacted the alleged borrower, who said he would return the tool that very day. No further information was available.