Former Clarendon 2 superintendent, Dr. Carl Ramsey, has died

Clarendon County said goodbye to both a former school district superintendent and County Council member on Sunday.

Dr. Carl Bentley Ramsey, 87, husband of Virginia Cothran Ramsey, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home.

Born between Benton and Bauxite, Arkansas, Ramsey graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in 1951, and then served in the U.S. military in Korea. He received a master’s degree in 1954 from Peabody College in Nashville, and an educational specialist degree in 1972 from Western Carolina University.

He moved to Manning in 1972 when he was named the Clarendon School District 2 superintendent. He served in that position for an unprecedented 16 years, retiring in 1988.

He was elected to Clarendon County Council in 1992, and served there for 12 years.

Services will be announced by Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, (803) 435-2179.

