Vehicle fire at Kenwood, Shaw roads
by Staff Reports | January 25, 2017 3:18 pm
Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 4:20 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently reporting a vehicle fire in the area of Kenwood and Shaw roads in Clarendon County.
by Staff Reports | January 25, 2017 3:18 pm
Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 4:20 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently reporting a vehicle fire in the area of Kenwood and Shaw roads in Clarendon County.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.