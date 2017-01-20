Walker-Schaffer engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Nelson Walker of Manning announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexandria Caroline, to Mr. Jeffrey Robert Schaffer II, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Robert Schaffer of Sumter.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Norvelle Plowden Walker and the late Mr. Thomas Irby Walker of Summerton and Mrs. Esther S. Shuler and the late Mr. Harry Shingler Shuler Jr. of Santee. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She is presently employed with Providence Presbyterian Church in West Columbia.

The bridge-groom elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Michael Hathaway of Sumter and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Howard Schaffer of Pinehurst, North Carolina. He also graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in experimental psychology. He is presently employed with Capitol Chevrolet and Hyundai of Columbia.

The wedding is scheduled for June 3 at the Presbyterian Church at Manning.

