Amelia Arthur McFaddin

Amelia Arthur McFaddin, 99, of Charleston, formerly of Manning and Pawleys Island, widow of James Hugh McFaddin, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Born Dec. 17, 1917, in Richland County, she was a daughter of the late William Weston Arthur and Ann Peyre Moore Arthur. She graduated in 1940 from the University of South Carolina, where she was a cheerleader and member of the May Court. Amelia was a retired school teacher and had a lifelong interest in, and commitment to, service and community organizations on both local and statewide levels.

She was an active parishioner in her church throughout her life, whether in Stateburg, Manning, Summerton or Pawleys Island. At her death, she was a member of Grace Church Cathedral. Her love for gardening and beautification led her to be a charter member of the Azalea Garden Club of Manning and The Herb Society of Pawleys Island, as well as a docent at Brookgreen Gardens and member of Pawleys Island Beautification Committee.

Amelia’s sense of civic responsibility and concern for children and families led to her service as Board member of York Place Episcopal Home for Children, Clarendon County Library and Lowcountry Girl Scouts, volunteer at Smith Medical Clinic, member of Georgetown County (SC) Election Commission and poll watcher, and charter member of the Pee Dee Committee of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of South Carolina. One of her greatest honors was her service as Grand Marshall of the Pawleys Island Fourth of July Parade.

Survivors include three daughters, Anne M. Sauls (Morgan) of Manning, Jane A. McFadden (Charles Bryan Jr.) of Charleston and Margaret S. McFaddin of Columbia; a son, James Hugh McFaddin Jr. (Jill) of Manning; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Amelia McFaddin Barringer.

Her memorial eucharist will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St. Committal will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at the Church of the Holy Cross churchyard in Stateburg.

Memorials may be made to Kanuga Conferences Inc., Hendersonville, NC 28739; Smith Medical Clinic Inc., 116 Baskervill Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585; or The Episcopal Church in South Carolina, P.O. Box 20485, Charleston, SC 29413.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Downtown Chapel of J. Henry Stuhur Inc.