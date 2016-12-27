Dear Santa: Liam Hanniford

Dear Santa,

My name is LIam and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be a good boy, but sometimes I’m not. I would like a 4-wheeler, but my nana and papa said no way. You didn’t want me to get hurt! Thank you. I want a toy truck with a toy 4-wheeler on a trailer and maybe a little car on there, too. I love you, Santa, and I hope you like the cookies and the milk I am going to leave for you.

Love always, Liam Hanniford.