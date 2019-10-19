Rico Dowdle injured early, Mon Denson handles red zone scoring

The South Carolina Gamecocks started the game off with a quick scoring drive.

The drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Senior Running Back, Mon Denson. With 2:16 to go in the first, the Florida Gators were successful on a 48-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

Early on in the second quarter, Parker White nailed a 49-yarder to bring the score to 10-3 Gamecocks.

Less than 4 minutes later, the Gators quarterback throws a 37-yard pass to Jacob Copeland for a touchdown. McPherson makes the extra point and the game is all tied up at 10 with 7:25 to go in the second quarter.