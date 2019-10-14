Several High School Students participated in 2019 Fields of Faith

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) held Fields of Faith on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Manning High School. Students from Laurence Manning Academy, Manning High School, Homeward Education Association, East Clarendon, Clarendon Hall participated in this event as well as St. Phillip Union Methodist Episcopal Church and Seacoast Church.

