Several High School Students participated in 2019 Fields of Faith
by Samantha Lynn | October 14, 2019 9:55 am
Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) held Fields of Faith on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Manning High School. Students from Laurence Manning Academy, Manning High School, Homeward Education Association, East Clarendon, Clarendon Hall participated in this event as well as St. Phillip Union Methodist Episcopal Church and Seacoast Church.
#CLARENDONPROUD
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.