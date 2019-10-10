TIFFANY, Coming to the Sumter Opera House

Photo credit: Sumter Opera House

For IMMEDIATE Release: Teen pop sensation, Tiffany, best known for her 1987 cover hit “I Think we’re Alone Now,” will be rocking the retro hits along with songs from her new album on stage at the Sumter Opera House, Thursday, October 10th at 7:30pm.

If you stopped listening to Tiffany just after she became a teen icon and MTV darling in the late 1980s, well then, you may have missed some things. Since then she’s done some movie acting, a bunch of TV work, and along the way also released ten studio albums.

But if you want to know what the singer-songwriter and savvy businesswoman is up to right now, she says her latest album, Pieces of Me, is where you’ll find your answer.

In her words, Pieces of Me rocks a little harder than some of her past efforts. As a result, this is her favorite album so far. She’s very grateful for all of the success in the beginning, but this album has her heart. Her past albums have covered several genres including country, dance, harder edge rock and rap and, of course, pop.

Even during her ’80s heyday, Tiffany’s music always felt more rebellious than the pop fluff of her counter-parts. Pieces of Me released in late 2018, builds on the sound that’s been bubbling just beneath the surface. She channels Stevie Nicks, a big influence, on the title track. Standouts “Beautiful” and “Heartbeat Away” are a sonic nod to her past.

“We are excited to be the only South Carolina stop in her 50-city Pieces of Me tour,” commented Cultural Manger Seth Reimer. “We can’t imagine a better spot to see this dynamite singer who’s had 12 Billboard Hits, 4 Top Ten singles, and 3 Platinum selling albums than a seat right here inside the Sumter Opera House! You don’t want to miss seeing her during this concert tour!”

Though this solo tour is focusing on the newer songs, Tiffany promises she’ll never turn her back on the music that made her a star. “You’re always gonna get the retro stuff with me. I’m never gonna turn my back on singing “Could’ve Been” or “All This Time” or “I Saw Him Standing There”, that’s always gonna fly.”

To balance out the overall sound of her live shows today, Tiffany says she will revamp her older hits with revved up guitars and dirtied up vocals, while still maintaining the spirit of the original. She also promises some “surprises” for longtime fans who know her deeper catalog.

Teenage tunesmith Ali Morgan will open the evening. She is no stranger to the stage. She wrote her first song in Kindergarten and hasn’t slowed down since. At the age of seven she performed in the musical production The King and I, which led to larger roles in her home state of Illinois. Now in Nashville, she landed her fist record deal at the age of 13. Driven by her authentic love for writing and making music, this passionate performer dreams of the day the she takes the stage to find her fans singing her own lyrics back to her.

Tiffany will appear Thursday, October 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $35 – $40. The Sumter Opera House is located 21 North Main Street in downtown Sumter. Ample free parking is available within blocks. For more information about this and any other upcoming shows, visit www.SumterOperaHouse.com online or call (803) 436-2616.

