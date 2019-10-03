CCTC Foundation Awards Scholarships to 112 students

Photo Credit: Central Carolina Technical College

Central Carolina Technical College Foundation Awards more than $100,000 in Scholarships

Sumter, S.C. – The Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 112 students totaling more than $100,000 for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“Support of higher educational opportunities in a variety of forms continues to be a long-standing part of the history and heritage of the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, and this type of commitment provided by our generous donors is one of the most impactful and meaningful investments in the people and future of our communities in this region of South Carolina,” CCTC President Dr. Michael Mikota said.

Although many students qualify for financial aid or programs like Central Carolina Scholars, not all students have access to free tuition or tuition assistance. The Foundation funds assist students with education-related costs such as tuition, fees and books. Students apply in early spring for scholarships awarded the following fall and spring semesters.

“The Foundation is only able to make these funds available to our students because of the generosity of our community partners,” CCTC’s Director of Development and Alumni Misty Hatfield said. “In many cases, a scholarship makes the difference for a student that allows them to stay in college, and ultimately, to reach their career goals.”

Molly Duggan decided to pursue a nursing degree after recently receiving her Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from Winthrop University. After a mission trip opened her eyes to a different career path, Duggan enrolled in CCTC’s nursing program and received the Wells Fargo Scholarship. “I am so thankful for this opportunity,” Duggan said. “My goals are to receive my Associate Degree in Nursing, find employment and continue working toward a bachelor’s degree then a Master’s degree.”

Quenton Thompson is currently a Wastewater Operator for Caterpillar Precision Pins in Sumter. He received the Environmental Scholars Endowment Scholarship which will allow him to advance in his career. “My educational pursuits are possible because of this scholarship,” Thompson said. “Thank you for the opportunity.”

“The awards improve lives and significantly provide direct value to the overall economy while at the same time honoring the legacies of the many caring individuals, groups and organizations that believed in the value of making higher education more accessible, affordable and relevant,” added Mikota.

The Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for more than 40 years, awarding more than $2.5 million in scholarships to more than 3,500 students. The CCTC Foundation is a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to promote the cause of higher education and expand educational opportunities to the students of CCTC. The Foundation strives to create scholarships and endowments, and assist in funding faculty and staff development, faculty endowments and special college projects. Scholarship applications for the 2020 fall semester will open January 7, 2020 at cctech.edu/foundation.

Anyone in the community can give to one of these scholarships through the CCTC Foundation or establish a new fund. Scholarship recipients and donors from the 2019-2020 academic year will meet in person at a breakfast planned for the spring of next year.

For more information on scholarships, how to give and how to apply, please visit the Foundation’s website at cctech.edu or contact the Development and Alumni Office by calling (803) 778-6641 or by email at development@cctech.edu.

Anna Lee Edwards, RN Nursing Scholarship : Kjersti Chilcoat;

Barbara Wells Educational Scholarship : Kristina McAdoo;

Carlyle Baxley Scholarship: Mackenzie Pendleton;

Central Carolina Technical College Area Commission Scholarship : Lauren Bodiford, Jennifer Duke, Mackenzie Newland and Randall Raymond;

Central Carolina Technical College Faculty and Staff Memorial Endowment Scholarship : Wilfredo Velez;

Central Carolina Technical College Foundation Board Scholarship : Tracey Knotts;

Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, Inc. Scholarship : Deanna Anderson, Angela Kennerly, Tierra Richardson and Jessica Spencer;

Central Carolina Technical College Nursing Scholarship: Kindra Bennett;

CCTC Foundation, Project (Golf Tournament) : Rebekah Aller, Bonife Brown, Laney Capell, Ambra De La Pena, Katelyn Dixon, Jennifer Douglass, David Edgell, Verlisha Epps, Rilee Hatfield, Irmy Martino, Jennifer McLeod, Chance O’Neal, Misty Russell, Joseph Safford, Stacy Sims, Carol Smith, John Sturgeon, Sherry Sulzer and Chelsea Walls;

Cogsdill Tool Products, Inc. Scholarship in Honor of Stuart Cogsdill, Founder : Graham Goodrich, Shane Granger and Mario Landaverde;

Courtney Anne Bell Scholarship Endowment: Hannah Hatfield and Damaris Winters;

Dr. and Mrs. Milton Weinberg Memorial Scholarship Endowment (Milton Weinberg, MD and Ethel H. Weinberg, RN) : Kendra Maddox;

Dr. and Mrs. Wendell M. Levi Jr. Nursing Scholarship through the Tuomey Foundation in honor of Elizabeth Caulkins, RN: Elizabeth Teague;

Dr. and Mrs. Wendell M. Levi Jr. Nursing Scholarship through the Tuomey Foundation in honor of Fair Edmunds, RN : Rachael Beargeon;

Dr. and Mrs. Wendell M. Levi Jr. Nursing Scholarship through the Tuomey Foundation in memory of Frances Driver, RN: Ioana Noje-Rowe;

Dr. S. Perry Davis Memorial Scholarship: Mackenzie Ham;

E.C. “Red” Kneece Memorial Scholarship: April Martin;

Environmental Scholars Endowment Scholarship: Cynthia Richardson, James Surrena, George Adam Harvey, Jake Schumacher, Bryan Hendricks, Dekota Burdette, Dnetric Williams, Chase Allen Davis and Matthew Moore;

Evening Pilot Club of Sumter – Judy H. Rorick Scholarship: Lakimbria Porcher;

Friends of Pearl Fryar’s Topiary Garden: Christianna Fritz and Russell Brice;

Fred R. Sheheen Memorial Scholarship : Javon Sonnier-Sellers and Alivia Wiseman;

Gene Boyle Brading Endowment Scholarship: Carri David;

Jack Hossink Memorial Scholarship: Tyler Waynick;

Jordan United Methodist Church Sunday School Scholarship: Michelle Christy, Elbony McBride, Dawn Strickland, Julia Taylor and Carson Walker;

Kiwanis Club of Sumter: Tia Anderson and Joshua Barnett;

Lawrence Knox and Barbara Hart Knox Memorial Scholarship Endowment: Marquita Moss;

Lions Club of Sumter Scholarship: Cameron Sloan;

Meritor, Inc. Scholarship Endowment: Collyn Bates;

Miley Endowment Scholarship: Cynthia Sims and Rebecca Vipperman;

Pilot Club of Sumter : Jenae Cook;

Reader Mood McClary Foundation Scholarship: Dana Robertson ;

Robert Marye, Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Dasean Carroll and Erin Mills;

Rosefield Endowment Scholarship: Brittany Griswold, Cortney McGuire, Rori Sorensen, Chanel Stokes. Alyssa Williams and Shekinah Williams;

Rotary Club of Sumter: Deja Lint;

Rotary Club of Sumter Palmetto: Karen Gardner, Bryson Hutzel, James Jackson, Patricia Taylor and Bryce Thomas;

Ruth and David Martin Scholarship: Maggie Bell, Grace Bethea, Brittany Smith and Kyra Van Anda;

SAFE Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Dione Coleman, Tonesha Shannon and Paul Weatherford;

Second Look Charities Scholarship: Sherry Gardner, Sara Huffstetler, Kayla Johnson and Jacob Ward;

Second Look Charities – Mildred Yvonne Williams Scholarship: Ashli Messer;

Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP Scholarship: Alexandra Holiday;

Sumter Clarendon Lee Medical Alliance Scholarship: Lameshia Dennis;

Sumter Clarendon Lee Medical Society Scholarship: Amanda Phillips and Cindy Rogers;

Sumter Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship : James Phillips and Quenton Thompson;

Wallis D Cone, M.D. and Margaret Dickson Cone Scholarship Endowment: Shameka Carter;

Water Environment Association of South Carolina Scholarship : Robert Lemieux;

Wells Fargo Scholarship: Molly Duggan and Jovaune Nugent ;

Whit Wharton Memorial Endowment: Anna Scott;

William M. Goodwin Memorial Endowment Scholarship : Robert Thomas Pillsbury.

To be awarded at a later date: Loretta Barr Memorial Scholarship; Charles Purdy Macdonald, Jr. Scholarship; Gene Haas Scholarship; Leonard E. Bloomquist Memorial Endowment Scholarship; McCoy Memorial Endowment Scholarship and P.E.O Chapter Q Scholarship.

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, Inc. is governed by a Board of Trustees separate from the Area Commission for Central Carolina Technical College and is dedicated to expanding the goals and mission of the college. The CCTC Foundation is operated exclusively for charitable education purposes within the meaning of Section 501 (c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954.

