FBC Dedicates New Playground

Last Updated: September 13, 2019 at 3:33 pm

John Franklin Thames was a lifelong member of the Manning community. When he died in 2016, he left an incredible legacy. While he was a teacher at Manning High, he earned the title of winningest girls basketball coach in South Carolina History. He was inducted into several hall of fames and given the Order of the Silver Crescent. His legacy also extends to the Manning First Baptist church, where he taught Sunday school for over 50 years. On September 15th, the First Baptist church seeks to honor all he’s done with a new playground, dedicated to Coach Thames.

“People can expect the ceremony to be very brief and casual,” said the churches worship leader, Lee Stogner. “He was a very private person, and he’d be rolling in his grave if he knew we were doing something this big at all. I hope anyone that has anything they’d like to say about this great man will come forward at the ceremony and speak. We’d love to hear it.” Stogner said that Thames was a very humble man who had been involved in the church and high school as long as he could remember.

“He was a member of this church for his entire adult life, over 50 years, and taught Sunday school to young men the entire time,” said Stogner. “He taught me American history at Manning High School and I’m 68. We wanted to dedicate this playground to him because he was such a staple in this community, but also because he left the money to us in his will for us to build this playground.”

Kay Foxx coached women’s basketball with Thames for 21 years, starting in 1991. “When I first met him, I mentioned how good the popcorn smelled in the gymnasium we were playing at.” said Foxx. “Next thing I know he had popcorn delivered to me. Thats just the kind of man he was.”

She spoke of all of his accolades and accomplishments over the years and what an honor it was to work with him.

“Working with him was like a piece of heaven. He was a very humble man and the best role model anyone could ask for. He always put others before himself. And when it came to taking care of his team, he would do anything. He didn’t have much, but what he had belonged to those girls as well. He was a confirmed bachelor that didn’t have a wife or kids, but in reality he had more kids than any of us,”

Foxx is very excited about the playground being built in his honor. “I don’t think there is a better way to honor him than the playground,” said Foxx. “I told coach Thames before he died if he’s going to leave your money let it be to someone who will use it for the future of those kids you love so much. When I heard about the playground being built I was ecstatic.”

The Playground Dedication is being held September 15th at the First Baptist Church on 49 West Boyce St. in Manning, SC.