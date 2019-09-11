Clarendon County Recycling Event**UPDATE**

The October 19, 2019 Recycling event has been cancelled. The next Clarendon County Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9 am until 1 pm at the Clarendon County Administration Bldg. parking lot: 411 Sunset Drive Manning, SC 29102 (CLARENDON COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY)

*SHRED-WITH-US will also be on-site for your shredding needs. Please call Mr. Donovon Alston at 803.435.4596 for more details.

