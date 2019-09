CC Recreation Dept. needs Tiny-tot & Pee Wee Soccer Coaches

Clarendon County  Recreation Dept. is in DIRE need of soccer coaches for 2 Tiny-tot (4-6 yrs.) and 1 PeeWee (7-10yrs.) teams. If you are interested, please contact them at 803-473-3543. They would like to start practices tomorrow.

