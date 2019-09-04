A Message from Mayor Nelson & The City of Manning
by Samantha Lynn | September 4, 2019 1:11 pm
A message from Mayor Nelson and the City of Manning
As we wait to see if the approaching storm will impact us, which I think it will, please keep these few things in mind…
-Make sure you have needed supplies in case we lose electrical power;
-Remove any items outside your home/business that could become airborne;
-Areas that have been prone to flooding in the past should be avoided. Remember, turn around, don’t drown;
-If you have a ditch or storm drain near your property, if possible, please clear any debris or grass that could impede water from flowing;
-If you live in a vulnerable structure, please take advantage of the shelters that are open in Clarendon County;
-Please watch over our neighbors who may be elderly or challenged and offer a helping hand; and most of all
-Pray for the safety of all of our first responders, linemen, city/county government workers, citizens and visitors traveling in our community.
Emergency #’s:
Urgent Emergency: 911
Non-Emergency but assistance needed: 803.435.8877
Emergency Management: 803.435.9310
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.