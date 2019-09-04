A Message from Mayor Nelson & The City of Manning

As we wait to see if the approaching storm will impact us, which I think it will, please keep these few things in mind…

-Make sure you have needed supplies in case we lose electrical power;

-Remove any items outside your home/business that could become airborne;

-Areas that have been prone to flooding in the past should be avoided. Remember, turn around, don’t drown;

-If you have a ditch or storm drain near your property, if possible, please clear any debris or grass that could impede water from flowing;

-If you live in a vulnerable structure, please take advantage of the shelters that are open in Clarendon County;

-Please watch over our neighbors who may be elderly or challenged and offer a helping hand; and most of all

-Pray for the safety of all of our first responders, linemen, city/county government workers, citizens and visitors traveling in our community.

Emergency #’s:

Urgent Emergency: 911

Non-Emergency but assistance needed: 803.435.8877

Emergency Management: 803.435.9310