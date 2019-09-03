Emergency App for Clarendon County, S.C.

Last Updated: September 3, 2019 at 2:32 pm

Have you downloaded the Clarendon County, SC Emergency Management App? This app will provide citizens with information to help prepare for and respond to disasters. Individuals will receive push notifications from Clarendon Emergency Management as well as local weather information. Other features includes: road alerts, shelter information, closings, power outages and points of distributions. This app is available for download to android and iPhone users. For more details, please contact the Clarendon County Emergency Management Department at 803-435-9310. #CLARENDONPROUD