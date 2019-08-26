Clover, The cat is available for adoption!

Last Updated: August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am

Clover is a 6 month old, male, Domestic Medium Hair kitten. Clover is a playful and energetic cat! He is very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Clover gets along with other cats. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, and has been neutered. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! We currently have a $100 adoption fee for our kittens, $75 for our teenagers, and $50 for our adult cats. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. #CLARENDONPROUD