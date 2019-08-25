Food Drive for Needy Families

members of local law enforcement agencies package food items

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office recently sponsored an event to provide food for those who are unable to feed their families. The event was held August 20 at the Clarendon County Complex Gymnasium. Although the starting time was at 10:30 am, many participants were lining up hours in advance to ensure they would receive the donations. At the conclusion of the food drive that was held today, the organizers calculated that at least 180 families received enough food to provide several meals for themselves.

Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff, along with employees and officers with the City of Manning Police Department were present to unload, organize, and package the boxes to be given to the ones who signed up.

Hal Lowder, Treasurer for United Ministries of Clarendon County, said that the main purpose of the food drive is to help families who are on a strict budget or those who simply could not make their income stretch out for the rest of the month. Lowder has been involved with these events for the last five years. He said that each year, a total of twelve food drives are held throughout Clarendon County. Past events have been held in various communities of the county, such as Taw Caw, Summerton, Paxville, Sardinia, Gable, Hickory Grove and many others.

“We contact different churches within the county to see if they would be interested in participating in the food drive,” said Lowder. “We ask them to gather the names of 130 families who would benefit from the program at no cost to them. Using the money that we receive in the form of donations, we purchase the food from Harvest Hope Food Bank, who delivers it to the appointed location.” Lowder said that the donations come from the members of the UMCC, churches, organizations individuals who want to be a part of the program.

“To join the UMCC, your dues are $100 per year, or $25 per quarter year,” said Lowder. “ Once you join, you are officially a member of UMCC and can participate in all functions, meetings, and other club decisions which will be voted on by all members.”

The donations provide many common food items that the average family will enjoy. Frozen and canned meat, broccoli, potatoes, pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, apples, and many others are given when available. When available, the fruits and vegetables are sometimes fresh and other times in a can or jar. Bottled water, cakes, desserts, donuts are also included when possible. Boxes are also donated from various companies at no cost to the organization, and are packed with an average of 15 lbs of food items.

According to Lowder, he estimates that 3784 lbs of produce were distributed, 548 lbs of bread, 760 lbs of meats, and over 1200 lbs of potatoes.

“Local law enforcement were instrumental in unloading, organizing, and handing out the food,” said Lawrence Hammett, Chairman of the fundraisers that CCSO participates in. “At least 14 pallets were unloaded that were full of food donations for our citizens. We are all very grateful for everyone’s help in making these events a huge success.”

