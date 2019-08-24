Manning Native chosen as CEO in Puerto Rico

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 at 3:13 pm

CEO of Invest Puerto Rico, Rodrick Miller

Rodrick Miller has been named the CEO of Invest Puerto Rico to lead the island’s business attraction and investment efforts. Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR) is a new private, nonprofit organization created under Law 13 of 2017 with the objective of promoting Puerto Rico abroad as a competitive investment jurisdiction. For Miller, part of is endeavors will be to attract good jobs to the island and improve the quality of life of its residents.

“I have found Puerto Rico to boast amazing potential, boundless energy, a unique culture and a fantastic opportunity to shift its competitive position and create new value,” Miller, 41, said in a news release.

“Although competition for investment is fierce, Puerto Rico is in the middle of an economic pivot and the long-term upside is limitless. I’m honored to be part of this turnaround and a member of this community,” Miller said.

Miller, a graduate of Manning High School, holds a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a Bachelor of Science degree in international business from St. Augustine’s College. He also earned a Graduate Diploma in Finance from the Monterrey Institute of Technology (ITESM) as a Fulbright Fellow.

Miller grew up moving around due to his father being in the military, but says that he still considers Manning to be his hometown.

Miller headed up the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation from August 2014 until March 2017. He was President/CEO of Ascendant Global, a company that Miller started after leaving DEGC.

Miller played a lead role in a diversity of projects ranging from the attraction of Microsoft Regional Headquarters to Detroit, Michigan to the launch of the Motor City Match grant program for small businesses. Miller also helped structure transactions that led to significant real estate developments such as the Outlets at the Riverwalk in New Orleans, the Louisiana and the Coyotes Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona and handled large real estate deals including the Ally Financial Inc. move from the Renaissance Center to what is now Ally Detroit Center, the Little Caesars Arena construction process and the Detroit Pistons’ move from The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Miller, 41, who is fluent in Spanish, was appointed on February 21th and is expected to soon complete the promotional plan to attract business andinvestment capital to the island. He and his wife, along with their three children, are excited about the new adventures in Puerto Rico.