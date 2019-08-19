ManningLive

SCDPS REPORTS SIX KILLED ON SOUTH CAROLINA ROADWAYS

by | August 19, 2019 12:12 pm

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of six persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, August 16, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m.

Interstates 0
US routes, SC roads and secondary roads 6
County roads 0
Seat belt used 1
Seat belt not used 1
Seat belt unknown 0
Seat belt not applicable 4 – 2 pedestrians and 2 motorcyclists (no helmets)

 

As of August 18, 603 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 649 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018.

Of the 603 people who have died in 2019, 394 had access to seatbelts, and 194 were not wearing seat belts.

 

Through August 18, 99 pedestrians have died compared to 102 in 2018; 73 motorcyclists have died compared to 72 in 2018; and 19 bicyclists have died compared to 10 in 2018 on state roads and highways.

 

Editor’s note: These numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 p.m. August 18, 2019.

 

For specific details on fatalities, including locations, please visit Media Access page. The site is designated for media use and only reflects information on fatal collisions investigated by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Please do not publicize this site–the information is preliminary and is meant to be used as a guide only. For confirmation on fatality information, please contact the appropriate county coroner’s office.

SOUTH CAROLINA TRAFFIC FATALITIES  
 
JANUARY 1 THROUGH AUGUST 18       
2019* 2018* 2017 2016  
COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES  
ABBEVILLE 1 ABBEVILLE 3 ABBEVILLE 5 ABBEVILLE 3  
AIKEN 20 AIKEN 14 AIKEN 22 AIKEN 25  
ALLENDALE 2 ALLENDALE 3 ALLENDALE 4 ALLENDALE 2  
ANDERSON 23 ANDERSON 30 ANDERSON 27 ANDERSON 34  
BAMBERG 1 BAMBERG 1 BAMBERG 2 BAMBERG 5  
BARNWELL 2 BARNWELL 1 BARNWELL 6 BARNWELL 3  
BEAUFORT 9 BEAUFORT 12 BEAUFORT 19 BEAUFORT 17  
BERKELEY 20 BERKELEY 22 BERKELEY 21 BERKELEY 25  
CALHOUN 2 CALHOUN 6 CALHOUN 4 CALHOUN 5  
CHARLESTON 50 CHARLESTON 46 CHARLESTON 49 CHARLESTON 26  
CHEROKEE 10 CHEROKEE 13 CHEROKEE 14 CHEROKEE 4  
CHESTER 7 CHESTER 8 CHESTER 13 CHESTER 9  
CHESTERFIELD 7 CHESTERFIELD 8 CHESTERFIELD 8 CHESTERFIELD 7  
CLARENDON 10 CLARENDON 11 CLARENDON 14 CLARENDON 11  
COLLETON 7 COLLETON 12 COLLETON 12 COLLETON 8  
DARLINGTON 19 DARLINGTON 14 DARLINGTON 11 DARLINGTON 18  
DILLON 4 DILLON 6 DILLON 8 DILLON 8  
DORCHESTER 9 DORCHESTER 16 DORCHESTER 8 DORCHESTER 19  
EDGEFIELD 3 EDGEFIELD 6 EDGEFIELD 2 EDGEFIELD 1  
FAIRFIELD 7 FAIRFIELD 6 FAIRFIELD 5 FAIRFIELD 7  
FLORENCE 16 FLORENCE 22 FLORENCE 20 FLORENCE 18  
GEORGETOWN 4 GEORGETOWN 7 GEORGETOWN 11 GEORGETOWN 4  
GREENVILLE 45 GREENVILLE 36 GREENVILLE 36 GREENVILLE 52  
GREENWOOD 4 GREENWOOD 12 GREENWOOD 8 GREENWOOD 6  
HAMPTON 5 HAMPTON 1 HAMPTON 3 HAMPTON 1  
HORRY 55 HORRY 46 HORRY 42 HORRY 47  
JASPER 12 JASPER 8 JASPER 5 JASPER 17  
KERSHAW 9 KERSHAW 9 KERSHAW 14 KERSHAW 11  
LANCASTER 12 LANCASTER 5 LANCASTER 10 LANCASTER 10  
LAURENS 10 LAURENS 21 LAURENS 22 LAURENS 10  
LEE 0 LEE 2 LEE 3 LEE 4  
LEXINGTON 27 LEXINGTON 46 LEXINGTON 29 LEXINGTON 28  
MCCORMICK 1 MCCORMICK 1 MCCORMICK 2 MCCORMICK 3  
MARION 6 MARION 6 MARION 7 MARION 5  
MARLBORO 4 MARLBORO 5 MARLBORO 5 MARLBORO 5  
NEWBERRY 6 NEWBERRY 6 NEWBERRY 4 NEWBERRY 3  
OCONEE 10 OCONEE 11 OCONEE 9 OCONEE 8  
ORANGEBURG 25 ORANGEBURG 27 ORANGEBURG 18 ORANGEBURG 19  
PICKENS 8 PICKENS 14 PICKENS 15 PICKENS 14  
RICHLAND 32 RICHLAND 33 RICHLAND 35 RICHLAND 42  
SALUDA 1 SALUDA 2 SALUDA 5 SALUDA 0  
SPARTANBURG 34 SPARTANBURG 49 SPARTANBURG 32 SPARTANBURG 35  
SUMTER 17 SUMTER 11 SUMTER 14 SUMTER 11  
UNION 5 UNION 0 UNION 4 UNION 6  
WILLIAMSBURG 6 WILLIAMSBURG 10 WILLIAMSBURG 10 WILLIAMSBURG 10  
YORK 36 YORK 21 YORK 13 YORK 26  
TOTAL 603   TOTAL 649 TOTAL 630 TOTAL 632  
 
NOTE: The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated 501 of the 603 traffic fatalities in 2019.
*2018 and 2019  Figures are Preliminary
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, Immigration Enforcement Unit and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors. SCDPS.sc.gov

 

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

;

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live