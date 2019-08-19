SCDPS REPORTS SIX KILLED ON SOUTH CAROLINA ROADWAYS

|COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of six persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, August 16, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m.
|Interstates
|0
|US routes, SC roads and secondary roads
|6
|County roads
|0
|Seat belt used
|1
|Seat belt not used
|1
|Seat belt unknown
|0
|Seat belt not applicable
|4 – 2 pedestrians and 2 motorcyclists (no helmets)
As of August 18, 603 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 649 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018.
Of the 603 people who have died in 2019, 394 had access to seatbelts, and 194 were not wearing seat belts.
Through August 18, 99 pedestrians have died compared to 102 in 2018; 73 motorcyclists have died compared to 72 in 2018; and 19 bicyclists have died compared to 10 in 2018 on state roads and highways.
Editor’s note: These numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 p.m. August 18, 2019.
For specific details on fatalities, including locations, please visit Media Access page. The site is designated for media use and only reflects information on fatal collisions investigated by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Please do not publicize this site–the information is preliminary and is meant to be used as a guide only. For confirmation on fatality information, please contact the appropriate county coroner’s office.
|SOUTH CAROLINA TRAFFIC FATALITIES
|
|
|
|
|JANUARY 1 THROUGH AUGUST 18
|
|
|2019*
|
|2018*
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|
|COUNTY NAME
|FATALITIES
|
|COUNTY NAME
|FATALITIES
|
|COUNTY NAME
|FATALITIES
|
|COUNTY NAME
|FATALITIES
|
|
|ABBEVILLE
|1
|
|ABBEVILLE
|3
|
|ABBEVILLE
|5
|
|ABBEVILLE
|3
|
|
|AIKEN
|20
|
|AIKEN
|14
|
|AIKEN
|22
|
|AIKEN
|25
|
|
|ALLENDALE
|2
|
|ALLENDALE
|3
|
|ALLENDALE
|4
|
|ALLENDALE
|2
|
|
|ANDERSON
|23
|
|ANDERSON
|30
|
|ANDERSON
|27
|
|ANDERSON
|34
|
|
|BAMBERG
|1
|
|BAMBERG
|1
|
|BAMBERG
|2
|
|BAMBERG
|5
|
|
|BARNWELL
|2
|
|BARNWELL
|1
|
|BARNWELL
|6
|
|BARNWELL
|3
|
|
|BEAUFORT
|9
|
|BEAUFORT
|12
|
|BEAUFORT
|19
|
|BEAUFORT
|17
|
|
|BERKELEY
|20
|
|BERKELEY
|22
|
|BERKELEY
|21
|
|BERKELEY
|25
|
|
|CALHOUN
|2
|
|CALHOUN
|6
|
|CALHOUN
|4
|
|CALHOUN
|5
|
|
|CHARLESTON
|50
|
|CHARLESTON
|46
|
|CHARLESTON
|49
|
|CHARLESTON
|26
|
|
|CHEROKEE
|10
|
|CHEROKEE
|13
|
|CHEROKEE
|14
|
|CHEROKEE
|4
|
|
|CHESTER
|7
|
|CHESTER
|8
|
|CHESTER
|13
|
|CHESTER
|9
|
|
|CHESTERFIELD
|7
|
|CHESTERFIELD
|8
|
|CHESTERFIELD
|8
|
|CHESTERFIELD
|7
|
|
|CLARENDON
|10
|
|CLARENDON
|11
|
|CLARENDON
|14
|
|CLARENDON
|11
|
|
|COLLETON
|7
|
|COLLETON
|12
|
|COLLETON
|12
|
|COLLETON
|8
|
|
|DARLINGTON
|19
|
|DARLINGTON
|14
|
|DARLINGTON
|11
|
|DARLINGTON
|18
|
|
|DILLON
|4
|
|DILLON
|6
|
|DILLON
|8
|
|DILLON
|8
|
|
|DORCHESTER
|9
|
|DORCHESTER
|16
|
|DORCHESTER
|8
|
|DORCHESTER
|19
|
|
|EDGEFIELD
|3
|
|EDGEFIELD
|6
|
|EDGEFIELD
|2
|
|EDGEFIELD
|1
|
|
|FAIRFIELD
|7
|
|FAIRFIELD
|6
|
|FAIRFIELD
|5
|
|FAIRFIELD
|7
|
|
|FLORENCE
|16
|
|FLORENCE
|22
|
|FLORENCE
|20
|
|FLORENCE
|18
|
|
|GEORGETOWN
|4
|
|GEORGETOWN
|7
|
|GEORGETOWN
|11
|
|GEORGETOWN
|4
|
|
|GREENVILLE
|45
|
|GREENVILLE
|36
|
|GREENVILLE
|36
|
|GREENVILLE
|52
|
|
|GREENWOOD
|4
|
|GREENWOOD
|12
|
|GREENWOOD
|8
|
|GREENWOOD
|6
|
|
|HAMPTON
|5
|
|HAMPTON
|1
|
|HAMPTON
|3
|
|HAMPTON
|1
|
|
|HORRY
|55
|
|HORRY
|46
|
|HORRY
|42
|
|HORRY
|47
|
|
|JASPER
|12
|
|JASPER
|8
|
|JASPER
|5
|
|JASPER
|17
|
|
|KERSHAW
|9
|
|KERSHAW
|9
|
|KERSHAW
|14
|
|KERSHAW
|11
|
|
|LANCASTER
|12
|
|LANCASTER
|5
|
|LANCASTER
|10
|
|LANCASTER
|10
|
|
|LAURENS
|10
|
|LAURENS
|21
|
|LAURENS
|22
|
|LAURENS
|10
|
|
|LEE
|0
|
|LEE
|2
|
|LEE
|3
|
|LEE
|4
|
|
|LEXINGTON
|27
|
|LEXINGTON
|46
|
|LEXINGTON
|29
|
|LEXINGTON
|28
|
|
|MCCORMICK
|1
|
|MCCORMICK
|1
|
|MCCORMICK
|2
|
|MCCORMICK
|3
|
|
|MARION
|6
|
|MARION
|6
|
|MARION
|7
|
|MARION
|5
|
|
|MARLBORO
|4
|
|MARLBORO
|5
|
|MARLBORO
|5
|
|MARLBORO
|5
|
|
|NEWBERRY
|6
|
|NEWBERRY
|6
|
|NEWBERRY
|4
|
|NEWBERRY
|3
|
|
|OCONEE
|10
|
|OCONEE
|11
|
|OCONEE
|9
|
|OCONEE
|8
|
|
|ORANGEBURG
|25
|
|ORANGEBURG
|27
|
|ORANGEBURG
|18
|
|ORANGEBURG
|19
|
|
|PICKENS
|8
|
|PICKENS
|14
|
|PICKENS
|15
|
|PICKENS
|14
|
|
|RICHLAND
|32
|
|RICHLAND
|33
|
|RICHLAND
|35
|
|RICHLAND
|42
|
|
|SALUDA
|1
|
|SALUDA
|2
|
|SALUDA
|5
|
|SALUDA
|0
|
|
|SPARTANBURG
|34
|
|SPARTANBURG
|49
|
|SPARTANBURG
|32
|
|SPARTANBURG
|35
|
|
|SUMTER
|17
|
|SUMTER
|11
|
|SUMTER
|14
|
|SUMTER
|11
|
|
|UNION
|5
|
|UNION
|0
|
|UNION
|4
|
|UNION
|6
|
|
|WILLIAMSBURG
|6
|
|WILLIAMSBURG
|10
|
|WILLIAMSBURG
|10
|
|WILLIAMSBURG
|10
|
|
|YORK
|36
|
|YORK
|21
|
|YORK
|13
|
|YORK
|26
|
|
|TOTAL
|603
|
|TOTAL
|649
|
|TOTAL
|630
|
|TOTAL
|632
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NOTE: The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated 501 of the 603 traffic fatalities in 2019.
|
|
|
|
|*2018 and 2019 Figures are Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.