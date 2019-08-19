SCDPS REPORTS SIX KILLED ON SOUTH CAROLINA ROADWAYS

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of six persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, August 16, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m. Interstates 0 US routes, SC roads and secondary roads 6 County roads 0 Seat belt used 1 Seat belt not used 1 Seat belt unknown 0 Seat belt not applicable 4 – 2 pedestrians and 2 motorcyclists (no helmets) As of August 18, 603 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 649 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018. Of the 603 people who have died in 2019, 394 had access to seatbelts, and 194 were not wearing seat belts. Through August 18, 99 pedestrians have died compared to 102 in 2018; 73 motorcyclists have died compared to 72 in 2018; and 19 bicyclists have died compared to 10 in 2018 on state roads and highways. Editor’s note: These numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 p.m. August 18, 2019. For specific details on fatalities, including locations, please visit Media Access page. The site is designated for media use and only reflects information on fatal collisions investigated by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Please do not publicize this site–the information is preliminary and is meant to be used as a guide only. For confirmation on fatality information, please contact the appropriate county coroner’s office. SOUTH CAROLINA TRAFFIC FATALITIES JANUARY 1 THROUGH AUGUST 18 2019* 2018* 2017 2016 COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES ABBEVILLE 1 ABBEVILLE 3 ABBEVILLE 5 ABBEVILLE 3 AIKEN 20 AIKEN 14 AIKEN 22 AIKEN 25 ALLENDALE 2 ALLENDALE 3 ALLENDALE 4 ALLENDALE 2 ANDERSON 23 ANDERSON 30 ANDERSON 27 ANDERSON 34 BAMBERG 1 BAMBERG 1 BAMBERG 2 BAMBERG 5 BARNWELL 2 BARNWELL 1 BARNWELL 6 BARNWELL 3 BEAUFORT 9 BEAUFORT 12 BEAUFORT 19 BEAUFORT 17 BERKELEY 20 BERKELEY 22 BERKELEY 21 BERKELEY 25 CALHOUN 2 CALHOUN 6 CALHOUN 4 CALHOUN 5 CHARLESTON 50 CHARLESTON 46 CHARLESTON 49 CHARLESTON 26 CHEROKEE 10 CHEROKEE 13 CHEROKEE 14 CHEROKEE 4 CHESTER 7 CHESTER 8 CHESTER 13 CHESTER 9 CHESTERFIELD 7 CHESTERFIELD 8 CHESTERFIELD 8 CHESTERFIELD 7 CLARENDON 10 CLARENDON 11 CLARENDON 14 CLARENDON 11 COLLETON 7 COLLETON 12 COLLETON 12 COLLETON 8 DARLINGTON 19 DARLINGTON 14 DARLINGTON 11 DARLINGTON 18 DILLON 4 DILLON 6 DILLON 8 DILLON 8 DORCHESTER 9 DORCHESTER 16 DORCHESTER 8 DORCHESTER 19 EDGEFIELD 3 EDGEFIELD 6 EDGEFIELD 2 EDGEFIELD 1 FAIRFIELD 7 FAIRFIELD 6 FAIRFIELD 5 FAIRFIELD 7 FLORENCE 16 FLORENCE 22 FLORENCE 20 FLORENCE 18 GEORGETOWN 4 GEORGETOWN 7 GEORGETOWN 11 GEORGETOWN 4 GREENVILLE 45 GREENVILLE 36 GREENVILLE 36 GREENVILLE 52 GREENWOOD 4 GREENWOOD 12 GREENWOOD 8 GREENWOOD 6 HAMPTON 5 HAMPTON 1 HAMPTON 3 HAMPTON 1 HORRY 55 HORRY 46 HORRY 42 HORRY 47 JASPER 12 JASPER 8 JASPER 5 JASPER 17 KERSHAW 9 KERSHAW 9 KERSHAW 14 KERSHAW 11 LANCASTER 12 LANCASTER 5 LANCASTER 10 LANCASTER 10 LAURENS 10 LAURENS 21 LAURENS 22 LAURENS 10 LEE 0 LEE 2 LEE 3 LEE 4 LEXINGTON 27 LEXINGTON 46 LEXINGTON 29 LEXINGTON 28 MCCORMICK 1 MCCORMICK 1 MCCORMICK 2 MCCORMICK 3 MARION 6 MARION 6 MARION 7 MARION 5 MARLBORO 4 MARLBORO 5 MARLBORO 5 MARLBORO 5 NEWBERRY 6 NEWBERRY 6 NEWBERRY 4 NEWBERRY 3 OCONEE 10 OCONEE 11 OCONEE 9 OCONEE 8 ORANGEBURG 25 ORANGEBURG 27 ORANGEBURG 18 ORANGEBURG 19 PICKENS 8 PICKENS 14 PICKENS 15 PICKENS 14 RICHLAND 32 RICHLAND 33 RICHLAND 35 RICHLAND 42 SALUDA 1 SALUDA 2 SALUDA 5 SALUDA 0 SPARTANBURG 34 SPARTANBURG 49 SPARTANBURG 32 SPARTANBURG 35 SUMTER 17 SUMTER 11 SUMTER 14 SUMTER 11 UNION 5 UNION 0 UNION 4 UNION 6 WILLIAMSBURG 6 WILLIAMSBURG 10 WILLIAMSBURG 10 WILLIAMSBURG 10 YORK 36 YORK 21 YORK 13 YORK 26 TOTAL 603 TOTAL 649 TOTAL 630 TOTAL 632 NOTE: The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated 501 of the 603 traffic fatalities in 2019. *2018 and 2019 Figures are Preliminary