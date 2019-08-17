Local Church helps those in need

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 9:11 am

At the ARC-The Pentecostals of Manning, members of the congregation had a vision to raise funds to supply critical supplies for children in the community. They were moved to react after one of the children who attended their youth events received a zero at school due to the fact that he did not have a pencil that day. The teacher was contacted concerning the matter, and it was revealed that she sent numerous notes home with the child to be given to his mother who simply could not afford to buy pencils. Another member of the congregation, a teacher, also expressed the need in the schools for the children who are living in poverty.

The church members set up and organized a fund raiser for the school supplies. They spoke with various teachers in the community to try to get a sense of what was necessary to attend school. Money and school supplies were donated. One member chose to purchase all of the backpacks needed so that the donated funds could be used solely for the purchase of the various items, such as paper, pencils, markers and other essential items. There were concerns that due to buying such a large amount of school supplies at the same time, the local Walmart would choose to restrict their purchases. Thankfully, they had enough items to complete the list and restock their shelves. The total number of backpacks that were filled and loaded totaled 300 for the children.

