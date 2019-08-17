Clarendon GOP party holds monthly meeting

The monthly scheduled meeting of Clarendon GOP in Manning was held August 8th. According to the Chairman, Moye Graham, a total of forty people were in attendance to celebrate the end of Summer by having a cookout. People from Williamsburg, Florence, Charleston and Sumter counties attended. Grilled foods such as hot dogs, burgers and chicken were prepared by Pastor John Matthews. A multitude of desserts were also served, as well as potato salad and other side dishes were enjoyed.

Our Grace was given by Sumter Graham of Greeleyville. Pastor John Matthews of Summerton gave the opening prayer. Former CCGOP Chairman Bobby Gibbons of New Zion led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Republican Creed was recited by the CCGOP Executive Committeewoman Cindy Risher of North Santee. The CCGOP report was given by current Secretary/Treasurer June Brailsford of Wyboo. Chairman Moye Graham of Wyboo gave the opening comments and introduced the guests and VIP’s.

The first Speaker was Radio Host and former Newspaperman for the Dallas Morning News and The State Bill Pickle. Bill is the host of the morning radio show In The Pickle Barrel on Monday through Thursday from 8 AM until 930 AM. The second guest Speaker was recently elected First Vice Chair of the SCGOP Cindy Risher of Clarendon County. She did a Power Point Presentation on the SCGOP Platform. Other notables in attendance were AD Jordan, former Charleston Councilman and current Senator Tim Scott representative. After brief closing remarks by Chairman Moye Graham the meeting was moved to close by John Matthews and seconded by Alfred Risher of North Santee. Next meeting will be September 12th in Manning.