Presidential Hopeful visits Clarendon County

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 8:58 am

Presidential candidate Michael Bennet with Willie Briggs

Presidential Candidate Michael recently stopped in Clarendon County on his journey through the state. Bennet is traveling across the country to various cities, meeting with the local officials and citizens to promote his campaign to be elected as President of the United States in the upcoming election. His campaign trail includes many smaller towns so that he can meet the residents and hear their views on what needs to be addressed locally as well as nationally.

Bennet visited South Carolina’s “Corridor of Shame” recently, a stretch of poor, rural school districts along I-95, which includes Clarendon County. His goal was to discuss segregation, improving access to quality education, and what the next president can do to combat the fact that “equal is not equal” for far too many kids nationwide.

The U.S. Senator from Colorado has held prominent positions during his career. He was Chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and served as Superintendent of Denver Public Schools in Colorado.

Bennet sat down with parents and local leaders in Clarendon County which is home to two pivotal segregation cases: Briggs v. Elliott, one of five cases combined to form Brown v. Board of Education, and Abbeville v. South Carolina, a case in which 39 rural high-poverty districts joined together to challenge whether the state had failed to provide “minimally adequate” public education in those areas.

