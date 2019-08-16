Keeping Children Safe in School Zones

According to South Carolina Department of Public Safety:

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reminds motorists that children have begun returning to school all over the state and cautions drivers to operate with extra care in and around school zones and bus routes.

The Highway Patrol is urging parents, guardians and teachers to talk with their children about getting on and off the bus safely as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety. Parents are reminded to closely supervise their children around bus stops and in school zones.

Historically, the majority of collisions around schools occur during the 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. time frames. Motorists can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence especially from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., when children will be going to and from school. Troopers will be focusing on speed, aggressive driving and safety belts as they patrol in school zones and along bus routes.

In addition to enforcement efforts, troopers also will be visiting schools to speak with teachers and students about staying safe as they begin a new school year. Families and schools are urged to visit the DPS web site on back-to-school safety that includes public service announcements, helpful safety tips and short videos that teachers can use for the classroom https://scdps.sc.gov/tz/backtoschoolsafety.