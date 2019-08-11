Laid back and loving Tinkerbell

Tinkerbell is a 10 month old female calico kitten. She is up to date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. She is a little timid, but is coming out of her shell more each day. Tinkerbell gets along with other cats. She is laid back and to herself, but will come up to you to get petted. She would make a great addition to your family. Come by the shelter today and meet Tinkerbell, or her brother Peter Pan! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens.