Homer needs a forever home too
by Johnny Weeks | August 11, 2019 4:00 pm
Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 1:13 pm
Homer is a 2 year old Lab/Hound mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, but tested positive for heartworms. Homer does not let having heartworms slow him down! He is such a sweet dog with lots of energy that loves to play! He is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! Do not let his heartworm status deter you, he is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Homer, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.
