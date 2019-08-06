2019 LMA Cheer leading Camp

Laurence Manning Varsity Cheerleaders held camp for girls ages 3K-sixth grade. The campers learned chants, cheers, and dances during a beach-themed week. To mark the end of camp, they performed for family and friends. The girls will also perform their routines at the home opener of the 2019 LMA Varsity Football season on September 6 against Florence Christian.

Pictured in the top picture are the girls performing their group dance. In the second picture, Varsity cheerleaders, Ansley Nelson and Walton Jolly, help the 3K-4K with “Baby Shark”.