‘Adopt a Teacher Manning’ program is off to a great start

Last Updated: July 30, 2019 at 7:35 pm

The program is designed to assist teachers with the purchase of much needed supplies that they need to educate the students. Items such as pencils, paper, notepads, tape and many others are needed. If you would like to help out by purchasing some items, please copy and paste the link below. The group is on Facebook listed as Adopt a Teacher Manning.

https://www.facebook.com/groupinvite/ATUjm7i0kw0YGSiZZxAc3qA32WNMLP7Y7mh1NCGBeRFJj4-PPM2_0QBB9qYsA_cRZe6VfgQGeGtwa-ScP3sOW9nE-hOYmv-ATQd0RhmoMJzEZb9rzvEuiOwZ2_16J9KHbQsGBtLJd_zyeukPNoOjfW9r6bnnv19d22twEvcBe6LOo4M4UZmM5x_BgCuKWzpS285cGkKruifoxa91JvjACqd745LAZUWbMhyKA1f-1PO-wA/