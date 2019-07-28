Local Author finds Success

Manning resident Natisha DuPree Bossie has published a new book, Fireflies in the Dark-Finding Success and Purpose in the Power of You, which is available on Amazon in digital and paperback copies. In the new release, Bossie describes how she overcame her traumatic childhood and was able to turn her life around to become a successful adult. She offers advice to her readers on how to learn from her experiences and create positivity in their lives.

“This book is geared towards middle and high school students,” said Bossie. “It is to bring awareness to mental health, depression and having darker thoughts of younger people. I want to help people to be the best that they can be, and not limit themselves. They should always set goals and pursue them.”

Bossie was born in Wrightstown, New Jersey to a young single mother, the oldest of four children. At an early age, Bossie realized how much she enjoyed writing. At the age of 8, she and her siblings were removed from the home due to unfortunate circumstances. Bossie and her youngest brother were adopted by the same family in 1989, while her sister and oldest brother were sent to live with their biological father. The siblings lost contact and grew up without knowing where the others were.

After moving to Manning due to family being from the area, she spent several years in Clarendon School District One working as a Media Tech and Computer Specialist. This would allow her the opportunity to work with and mentor Middle School girls through a program founded by herself with the help of the School Resource Officer. Bossie overcame her traumatic childhood and later became successful in Information Technology and Graphic Design. She would go on to have three children of her own.

Bossie was able to locate her missing sister and brother through social media. She is in touch with her sister in New Jersey. Sadly, her brother was killed in 2004 in Operation Iraqi Freedom before they were able to reunite.

The life experiences that Bossie endured, along with raising her own children, introduced her to the self-esteem and mental health issues of many young people. Her experiences with these same issues compelled her to reach out, not only to the youth, but to anyone that is struggling.

Bossie hopes that her positivity, motivation, and encouragement will uplift those who have forgotten just how incredible they are and how important they are to those that love and support them.