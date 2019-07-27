New Volunteers graduate from Firefighter Training

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 3:48 pm

Clarendon County Fire Department celebrated the graduation of eleven new volunteers from the Firefighter Training Program. The graduation ceremony and dinner was held last Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Manning.

The Firefighter program started March 4 and was completed June 29. Initially, 17 recruits signed up, but that number dwindled over the course of the program to the students that completed the course and graduated.

The instructors consisted of many certified instructors within CCFD, to include Deputy Chief Jason Dennis and Lieutenant Paul Shipp. The 16 week course contained classroom lectures coupled with hands-on training. They received training using power tools to enter doors or the roof of a building. Also included was an auto extrication class, which covered the correct way to remove a victim from a wrecked vehicle. They were taught about how to handle hoses to extinguish fires as well as general maintenance that is required. Another part of the program involved fire suppression with extinguishers and a smothering foam designed to remove the oxygen from the area around the flames. The trainees are also CPR certified.

Following graduation, the new volunteers are assigned to a fire station near their residence but does not limit them from responding to any fires or calls for service within the county.

The graduates are:

Tracy Benenhaley assigned to Station 1 in Manning.

Tripp Kennedy assigned to Station 2 in Turbeville.

Marlaine Cruz assigned to Station 3 in Summerton.

Bryce Parler assigned to Station 4 in Wyboo.

Addison Ragland assigned to Station 4 in Wyboo.

Amanda Richbourg assigned to Station 8 in Taw Caw.

Robbie Richbourg assigned to Station 8 in Taw Caw.

Jesse Galbreath assigned to Station 8 in Taw Caw.

Frances Feagin assigned to Station 10 in Davis Station.

Kayla Holladay assigned to Station 15 in Liberty.

Kyle Coker graduated and is a volunteer at Lake City Fire Department.

If anyone is interested in more information on how to become a firefighter, please contact Battalion Chief Josh Jordan at (803)435-4075 or email him atjjordan@clarendonfire.com.