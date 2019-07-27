MHS Students attend National Leadership Conference in California

Earlier this month, under the leadership of adviser Jean Shaw, six students from F.E. DuBose Career Center attended the 2019 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference. The conference was held in Anaheim, California from June 30 through July 4 and was attended by 8,700 students from all across the country.

The students that traveled from Manning to the conference included Kyler Demery (Manning High School), Marah Jackson (Manning High School), Shelton Mazyck (Manning High School), Jordon Shaw (Manning High School), William Shaw (Manning High School), and Yhalana Epps (Manning High School). The Franklin Covey FCCLA’s Leadership Academy offers lessons to students by grade level and is specific to relevant lessons in life, career, and college readiness. Participants received a Leader In Me guide book for them to use as a resource for Leadership Academy at NLC and their own personal growth after the conference.

In addition to Leadership Academy, the attendees gathered to hear expert speakers, attend leadership sessions, participate in Competitive Events, and gain valuable skills to use within their homes, schools, and communities.

Two of the Culinary Arts students placed second in competition during the Conference. Recent Manning High School graduates Jordon Shaw and William Shaw won silver medals for their presentation in the Chapter Community Service Display event. In order to compete at the national level, Jordon and William placed first in the state competition held in North Charleston in March.

The team event recognizes chapters that develop and implement an in-depth service project that makes a worthwhile contribution to families, schools, and communities. Jordon and William created a display and gave an oral presentation about their role in the co-sponsorship of the Pack-A-Purse campaign in Clarendon County.

The F. E. DuBose chapter of FCCLA collaborated with the Inv. Holmes Smith Foundation to provide over 300 purses packed with personal care items to local shelters for women. Both students serve as officers in the chapter and as vice-presidents in the state organization.

The conference was also an opportunity for incoming FCCLA State Officer, Yhalana Epps, to expand her knowledge of leadership while attending officer trainings. Epps serves in the role of First Vice President for South Carolina FCCLA. She holds the second highest office in the state-wide organization. She is a rising senior at Manning High School.

As a state officer, Epps attended the “Engage Academy” where she learned how to use her leadership skills to unify people through communication, collaboration and conflict management.

The group also had the opportunity to visit Disneyland and take several tours of the local area. They were in their hotel when the 6.4 earthquake hit southern California on July 4.

“It was scary,” says attendee Jordon Shaw. “We were happy to return to South Carolina by that time.”

About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has more than 160,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 49 state associations, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members, and it’s the only career and technical in-school student organization with a central focus on family. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in families, careers, and communities.

For more information on FCCLA, please contact adviser Jean Shaw at 803-473-2531.