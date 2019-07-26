McLeod Hospice offers Training for Volunteers

McLeod Hospice Offers Training for Volunteers

McLeod Hospice is offering a new “Hospice Volunteering 101” class for persons interested in helping Hospice patients and/or assisting the Hospice support staff in Clarendon and Sumter Counties.

Volunteers play a vital role in McLeod Hospice. They may make deliveries to patients’ homes or provide companionship by visiting patients in their homes. Volunteers may also read a book, sing, or provide additional support for the patient’s caregiver(s).

A life-limiting illness can be devastating and have far-reaching effects. Patients and their families need a solid support system during this time of crisis. McLeod Hospice provides that support.

The caring spirit and helping hands of hospice volunteers reach out to people in the community. As a hospice volunteer, individuals can choose to work directly with patients and families or help in a hundred other ways – making a difference in someone’s life.

The volunteer training program will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Volunteer Services Office on McLeod Health Clarendon campus.

Attendees must register in advance if they plan to participate in the training.

For more information or to register, please call Stacy Mosier, Volunteer Coordinator for McLeod Hospice, at (803) 435-5287.