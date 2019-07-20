Pringles reelected to County Auditor seat

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 12:15 pm

Clarendon County Auditor Patricia Pringle was once again reelected to her position as Auditor. Her first term started July 1st, 2003. She has since served as Auditor for 16 years. Prior to that, Pringle was employed as a chemist for Albemarle Corporation for 20 years.

Pringle graduated from Scott’s Branch High School and was Salutatorian for her graduating class. After high school, Pringle attended South Carolina State College where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Professional Biology Education with a minor in Chemistry.

Pringle also was on the Clarendon County School Board in District One until 2003, when she won the election to become Auditor. She served on the board for a total of nine years.

In Pringle’s position as Auditor, one of her responsibilities is to help Clarendon County to set the levy to meet the budget requirements. Pringle said that each school district applies millage for municipalities to be billed to residents to meet the needs of the annual budgets.

The Auditor’s office is responsible for a complete record of all taxable property, real and personal. Pringle said that she helps to ensure that qualified tax payers are aware of all exemptions that are available. Homestead exemption and Veterans exemptions are two of the most common that are used. Persons that are 65 and older, are 100 % disabled, or legally blind are usually qualified. Her office is also responsible for being up to date on any new laws that may come up so that she can educate the people about.

“I am so grateful for once again being elected to serve the citizens of Clarendon County,” said Pringle. “This allows me the opportunity to help by educating people of Homestead exemptions, as well as other programs through our office. I strive to always be available to discuss these options.”

Pringle added “I thank God for the blessings he has bestowed on me, because it is His mercy and grace that I am in this job to help the citizens of Clarendon County.”