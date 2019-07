Joint School Board meeting tomorrow evening

A joint meeting of school boards from Clarendon School District One and District Three will be held tomorrow evening July 18 at 7:30 pm. It will be at F.E. Dubose campus on Hwy 521 going towards Alcolu.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss Provisos 1.85 (Shared Services) and 1.88 (School District Consolidation).

This meeting is open to the public.