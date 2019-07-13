Girls’ Softball Team wins District Championship

Last Updated: July 12, 2019 at 2:51 pm

Teams of various sports play their games at the newly renovated J.C. Britton Park on Raccoon Road. Baseball, softball, the newly organized Lady’s Kickball League and others call the park their home fields. Winning is important to most, but should never be the sole purpose of playing. For some, winning comes around on occasion. But for one league, it is a reality.

The 10u Girls All-Star Team recently competed at the district level in softball. The team played against three other teams and were able to defeat each one, securing the title of District Champions.

The team consists of twelve girls that played for different teams in the regular season. The Clarendon Dixie Angels League was made up of four teams of softball players. The team names were Diamond Divas, Fire & Ice, the Crushers, and the Panthers. The Panthers remained undefeated for the entire 14 game regular season and were league champions. Once the season was over, the All-Star team was selected from members of each team. The Panthers coach, Brooke Brewer was given the job of coaching the All-Stars. She also has two assistant coaches, Daniel Brewer and Charlie Goff. Brewer said that all twelve players live in Clarendon County. The youngest is seven years old, one is eight years old, and three of the players are nine years old.

We were very excited when we won the district championship,” said Brewer. “Our girls played their hearts out in every game and performed to their maximum abilities. In all three games, they defeated the opposing team in three innings by leading by 10 runs each time. This district championship is the first ever to be won in the Dixie Angels League.”

Johnson also added that two members of the team, Brynli Brewer and Olivia Newman, managed to score a home run each during district competition.

The All-Stars are now gearing up and preparing for their next challenge. The state championship competition will be held in Monck’s Corner and will begin next Saturday. The double elimination series starts Saturday, with one game being played each day until Wednesday. If a team loses two games, that team is eliminated.

Brewer said that this will be the first time that Clarendon County has ever been represented at the state level in softball.