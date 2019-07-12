Huge success for Camp Happy Days

Last Updated: July 12, 2019 at 2:19 pm

The annual Camp Happy Days was held last week at Camp Bob Cooper. Children from parts of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia attended the week-long experience. The camp is geared towards providing a camp for children whose lives have been changed due to cancer. Some may be in remission, some may be completely cancer free, or still battling effects while attending. A medical staff is on site 24 hours a day for the duration of the session, providing any treatments, therapy, or medicine that is required.

The campers are allowed to bring a sibling with them to attend camp. One of the rules is that parents are not allowed. It is done so that the children can temporarily feel independent and do things for themselves when possible.

According to Cindy Johnson, Camp Happy Days Executive Director, over 260 children were present during the week. Combined with over 220 chaperones, medical staff, counselors program coordinators and many others, the staff that prepared each meal fed over 600 people per day. A full team served food in the kitchen, and were also responsible to ensure that the campers’ food allergies and various diet requirements were met for the twenty meals that they served.

“I am extremely happy with this year’s camping experience,” said Johnson. “These children look forward to coming here year-round. As soon as they leave, they are getting excited about the prospect of coming back next year. The satisfaction that I get from being a part of this is overwhelming. To see children that are very sick be able to come here, meet new friends, greet old friends, and take part in the activities is what drives all of us to volunteer our help every year.”

Johnson explained that the name Camp Happy Days is actually the name of the company that provides these free camps for children. The week of camp that the children attend eventually became known by the same name. This camp experience is by far the biggest event that the company oversees. Camp Happy Days funds and provides guidance for 14 various programs that take place throughout the year. Each camp is completely free to the participants.

“When you see these childrens’ smiles or scroll through the pictures on our Facebook page, you see that everyone is so happy,” said Johnson. “It becomes a wonderful and loving home and happy place for the kids and counselors. It is not just a ‘camp’. I like to describe it as a Love Fest for all to enjoy who attend.”