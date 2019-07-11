McLeod Health Clarendon receives new Certification

McLeod Health Clarendon announces that it has received a certification affirming the hospital is equipped to provide care to patients with acute stroke symptoms who seek life-saving treatment from the emergency department. The certification granted by DNV GL Healthcare, designates McLeod Health Clarendon as Acute Stroke Ready.

McLeod Health Clarendon is one of the first hospitals in the state of South Carolina to become Acute Stroke Ready by DNV. The other hospitals who have also achieved Acute Stroke Ready designation are: McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris and McLeod Health Seacoast.

DNV is a certification body that helps hospitals achieve excellence by improving quality and safety through hospital accreditation.

“This certification is an acknowledgement to our community that we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care,” said Sherry Stewart, RN, Stroke Coordinator for McLeod Health Clarendon. “It is a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes. As an Acute Stroke Ready hospital, we have the ability to administer intravenous thrombolytic therapy also known as tPA. This is the only FDA approved treatment for strokes that are caused by a blood clot that is interrupting blood flow to a region of the brain.”

The DNV GL Healthcare Acute Stroke Ready Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

Acute Stroke Ready hospitals are designed to be part of a larger stroke system of care. For any stroke patient needing ongoing care after the initial treatment that care would be provided within the McLeod Health system at the Primary Stroke Center, McLeod Regional Medical Center. McLeod became the first hospital in the region to become a certified Primary Stroke Center in 2014.

Committed to the care of the stroke patient, McLeod Regional Medical Center also opened the first Stroke Unit in the region in 2000. It is dedicated exclusively to the treatment and care of patients who have suffered a stroke. The 17-bed unit is staffed by specialty trained nurses who recognize even subtle changes in their patients’ condition.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” says Patrick Horine, CEO of DNV GL Healthcare. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”

According to the National Stroke Association, stroke kills nearly 130,000 each year. Because stroke or “brain attack” effects blood flow to the brain, rapid and effective treatment can save lives and provide the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage.

It is essential to help prevent a stroke from occurring by seeking medical treatment quickly at the first onset of symptoms. Everyone should be able to recognize stroke symptoms and act quickly.

“It is a team effort beginning with Emergency Management Services (EMS). EMS pre-alerts the Emergency Department so the Stroke Team can be waiting on the patient when they arrive,” added Dr. Catherine Rabon, McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Medical Officer.

Common stroke symptoms in both men and women include:

Sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm or leg — especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or understanding

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Sudden severe headache with no known cause. Call 911 immediately if you have any of these symptoms.

F.A.S.T. – If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. and do this simple test:

F-FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A-ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S-SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange? T-TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

About McLeod Health

Founded in 1906, McLeod Health is a locally owned and managed, not for profit organization supported by the strength of approximately750 members on its medical staff and more than 2,000 registered nurses. McLeod Health is also composed of approximately 8,500 employees and more than 90 physician offices throughout its 18-county service area. With seven hospitals, McLeod Health operates three Health and Fitness Centers, a Sports Medicine and Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, a Behavioral Health Center, Hospice, and Home Health Services. The hospitals within McLeod Health include: McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Darlington, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast, McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Clarendon.On the coast, the McLeod Health Carolina Forest complex has opened the first two of seven medical park office buildings. Multiple physician practices occupy these two office buildings as an extension of McLeod Health Seacoast. This 43-acre outpatient medical campus is designed to provide services to meet the healthcare needs of residents within and around the Carolina Forest area.

About DNV GL Healthcare

DNV GL is a world-leading certification body that helps businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services.

Within healthcare, DNV GL helps its customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, disease-specific certifications and quality-management training.

The DNV GL operates in more than 100 countries. Our 16,000 professionals are dedicated to helping its customers make the world safer, smarter and greener.

For more information about DNV GL Healthcare, visitwww.dnvglhealthcare.com.