Manning Rotary Club receives new club President

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am

2019-20 Club President Julia Nelson

Each year, Rotary Clubs from all over the world will host a meeting to install the officers that will be responsible for club projects and fund-raising events for the upcoming year. In 2018, G.G. Cutter was chosen to be club President. The term runs from July 1stto the same day of the following year. With the help of the members of the club, Cutter was instrumental in the success of numerous projects to help the community.

“As President this year, we had much to be proud of, especially the increase in membership which was ranked #1 in our District 7770,” said Cutter. “Also, we were very happy to donate coats and shoes to the children in our school system and orphanage in Turbeville that needed them. I feel Julia will do an excellent job as President next year and with the new aggressive members we added to our club, the motto of ‘Service above Self’ will show within our community. We have the members to move forward and make our club more vibrant and sustainable. The more members, we have the more service we can provide to our community.”

Mayor Julia Nelson of Manning was selected to serve as club President for the current fiscal year. Like her predecessors, her list of possibilities regarding projects and fundraisers is long and detailed. Nelson knows that with the help of the Rotarians in the club, this year has the potential to be better than any in the past.

“I look forward to the challenge of serving as the President of the Manning Rotary Club, said Nelson. As a club, we bring together community, business and professional leaders to enhance goodwill and peace around the world with our humanitarian service projects.”

“There is much work to be done to continue the success of our Rotary Club,” Nelson added. “Our past president, G.G. Cutter, has done an outstanding job this past year and our club has received recognitions for his accomplishments. As President, I’m surrounded by devoted and hardworking members of Rotary. I’m sure our combined efforts will allow us to continue the success experienced under Cutter’s leadership.”

Nelson’s first meeting as club President will be July 10 at Porter Jack’s.

2018-19 Club President G.G. Cutter