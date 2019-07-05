McClary Foundation Establishes New Scholarship

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation recently announced the creation of a new scholarship made possible by the Reader Mood McClary Foundation. This scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Mr. Reader Mood McClary.

The scholarship is intended for a Clarendon County resident who graduated from the Adult Education program and is now pursuing higher education at Central Carolina Technical College.

Mr. McClary was born and raised in Summerton, SC in Clarendon County. After graduating from the University of Virginia, he had a long, successful banking career in Richmond, VA before retiring to Destin, FL. While in Richmond and Destin, McClary was involved in several volunteer activities including serving as a tutor to help adults learn to read. According to his family, “reading was one of his passions, so helping others improve their reading skills was very important to him.”

The CCTC Foundation administers more than 100 scholarships per academic year for the betterment of students in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon and Kershaw counties. Each scholarship fund at the CCTC Foundation has its own unique criteria. Depending on the fund, some criteria are specific, while others are general enough to benefit a large group of students.

Dana Robertson has been named the first recipient of the Reader Mood McClary Foundation Scholarship for academic year 2019-2020. Robertson is a single mother to three teenage children, works as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Windsor Manner and is pursuing her Associate Degree in Health Science at CCTC. Robertson’s home burned in a fire earlier this year and even then she only missed two classes according to CCTC Adult Education Director Lara Kolb.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be awarding numerous scholarships to deserving recipients. These scholarships are funded by businesses, community organizations and private donors across Kershaw, Sumter, Lee and Clarendon counties,” said Misty Hatfield, CCTC director of development and alumni

“I’m not sure people realize the generosity of our neighbors,” Hatfield said. “Everyone has a unique story and reason for giving, and the CCTC Foundation invites the community to celebrate education and life-long learning. We are grateful to the McClary Foundation for helping students who have already overcome so many obstacles reach their college goals.”

Anyone can give to one of these scholarships through the CCTC Foundation.

The Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for more than 40 years, awarding more than more than $2.5 million in scholarships to more than 3,500 students. For more information, visit the CCTC Foundation link at cctech.edu, email hatfieldmf@cctech.edu or call 803-778-6641.

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, Inc. is governed by a Board of Trustees separate from the Area Commission for Central Carolina Technical College and is dedicated to expanding the goals and mission of the college. The CCTC Foundation is operated exclusively for charitable education purposes within the meaning of Section 501 (c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954.